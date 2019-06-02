Corey Graves Points out Plot Hole in Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank Storyline

WWE fans will often point out if an ongoing storyline doesn’t make sense or has some sort of plot hole. But this time around, one of WWE’s own is the one doing it. On this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on the show under the premise that they would reveal which world champion Lesnar would be targeting with his Money in the Bank briefcase. That wound up not being the case, as by the end of the night fans still had no idea whether “The Beast” would try and attack Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Even though Lesnar was under no obligation to reveal his plans about his cash-in (as has been the case with every previous Money in the Bank contract holder), Stephanie McMahon took issue with his actions. She appeared in a video on WWE’s Twitter page later in the week saying that she and the rest of the McMahon Family would “take action” as a result of Lesnar’s behavior.

“The WWE renounces, and in fact condemns, the behavior of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw this past week,” she said. “Brock Lesnar walked to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase fashioned as some kind of boom box. Let alone making promises about announcing who they were going to face and cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase against, which they did not do. But they also disrespected what the Money in the Bank contract represents.”

Heyman then took things a step further, announcing via social media that Lesnar will officially cash in at some point on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Rollins.

Now if all of this sounds a bit confusing to you, you’re not alone. Corey Graves pointed out some questions he had regarding the story on Twitter.

So, he’s is cashing in because the boss was mad at him for not cashing in when he said he was, even though the point of the contract is to cash in at the holder’s discretion? 🤯 Where’s my new chair? — Sterling (@WWEGraves) May 31, 2019

If Lesnar were to cash-in, it would mark his first match on WWE’s flagship show since 2004. Despite being back in WWE for the last seven years, Lesnar has competed exclusively on pay-per-view.

