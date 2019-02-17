Corey Graves Responds to Wife’s Infidelity Accusations

Corey Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, accused the WWE commentator of cheating on her in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The post, in which Polinsky said Graves was having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella while posting a family photo of herself and Graves with their three children, became one of the top trends on Twitter even though Polinsky eventually deleted it.

Corey Graves’ wife accuses him of cheating on her with Carmella via Instagram post pic.twitter.com/mXCdmBTJVo — GIF Skull – #WWEChamber Go Kofi (@GIFSkull) February 16, 2019

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut,” Polinsky wrote.

Polinsky went on to say she stuck by Graves through suicide attempts and alcoholism, before saying “he’s been sleeping with one of my (daughter’s) role models all along.”

She then tagged both Carmella and Graves, writing “I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Both Graves and Carmella were silent on social media when the news initially broke, though Polinsky later posted a text conversation reportedly between Graves and an unknown messenger, in which Graves denied the situation.

“lol, nothing is going on,” Graves responded when the messenger reached out. “Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore. I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

Graves then added that he was contacted by people from Total Divas shortly after the story broke. Carmella is slotted to be one of the cast members for the E! Network reality show for Season 9.

“What’s really gonna f— her up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up,” Graves wrote.

WWE has made no official comment on the matter, and Graves is still expected to be part of the commentary team for Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.