D-Von Dudley's Worked Hard to 'Prove That I Haven't Lost a Step' in Impact 1000 Return

Impact 1000 is shaping up to be quite the event, with a number of anticipated returns and marquee matches. That includes the reunion of Team 3D's D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray, who will be wrestling together for the first time in seven years. It won't just be Team 3D's return to the ring though, as this will be Dudley's first wrestling match since he suffered a stroke in 2019. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dudley spoke about what led to his return to the ring and the process of getting back into ring shape, adding that "I've been working so hard to prove that I haven't lost a step."

"It's no secret I had the stroke in 2019, which was stress-related," D-Von said. "Working behind-the-scenes for WWE at the time as a backstage producer was very stressful. A year later, when I had back surgery, I thought I was done. But I had a great trainer, and I kept getting stronger. Then I thought, Let me get in the ring and try it again."

After he started to get back in the ring, there was some rust, but he was able to work through it and get back up to speed. That's when he started thinking of doing something with Bully Ray, and that would eventually happen after a call regarding the milestone 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling.

"At first, I was a little off. But then I started doing it on a regular basis. I thought, 'What if I do something with Bubba? Or something with my sons, who wrestle on the independent scene?' The more I did it, the better I moved. At my wrestling school, I started getting into the ring with my students," D-Von said. Then I got the call from Bubba about doing the thousandth episode of Impact! He asked if I could get into ring shape, and I said, 'Hell yeah.' I've been working so hard to prove I haven't lost a step. I'm ready for another 3D."

Team 3D's opponents haven't been revealed yet, but whoever they face, fans will be excited to see Bully and D-Von back in action, even if it's just for one night. Legends Gail Kim and Awesome Kong are also returning to the ring for the celebration, so the night should be eventful all the way through. You can find the updated card for Impact 1000 below.

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

5 vs. 5 Women's Tag Team Match: Impact Women's World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and TBD vs Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Angelina Love, and TBD.

Team 3D vs TBD

Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

Impact Ultimate X Match: TBD

The Return of Feast or Fired

Impact 1000 will take place on Saturday, September 9th in White Plains, NY.

