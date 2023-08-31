Impact World Title Match and Major Returns Revealed for Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling will celebrate its 1000th episode on Saturday, September 9th, and the company is pulling out all the stops for the milestone celebration. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will be defending his Championship against Impact World Tag-Team Champion Trey Miguel, a match-up that is sure to command some attention. That's not all Impact has planned though, as they recently announced the return of beloved Impact stars Awesome Kong and Gail Kim, who will join a star-studded Tag Team match. There are also two secret additions to that match that have yet to be revealed for both sides, so perhaps we aren't through with the major returns just yet.

Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will make a special return to the ring for the tag match, and they will join Impact Women's World Champion Trinity and the returning Jordynne Grace, as well as one mystery teammate. They will face the team of Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Angelina Love, and one mystery teammate. The match could easily go either way, especially depending on who those mystery teammates end up being.

Grace recently revealed she was re-signing with Impact Wrestling after some time away from the ring, while Awesome Kong and Gail Kim are coming out of retirement for the special 1000 celebration. Kong last wrestled in 2020, and she last wrestled for Impact in 2016. Kim continues to be a part of Impact behind the scenes but hasn't wrestled in a match since 2019.

In addition to those two matches, the other known match involves Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks, who will look to put a rivalry to bed in a match against Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Traci called out Alisha and challenged her and Eddie to the match. Traci called out Alisha for getting involved in the first place, and then she told Alisha "A little warning. This isn't the original TNA Knockout coming out for a nostalgia act. This is a pissed off wife that's going to kick your ass. Show up Lish. Show up."

Impact also made news when it announced that Will Ospreay was returning to Impact at Bound For Glory, which is set to take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. It's not been revealed who he will be facing at the event or if this is the start of a longer run there or just a one-off special appearance, but hopefully we'll find out more soon.

As for tonight's episode of Impact on AXS TV, there will be a Knockouts #1 Contender Battle Royal featuring KiLynn King, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jody Threat, Havoc, Courtney Rush, Alisha Edwards, Killer Kelly, and Masha Slamovich. There will also be a six-man Tag match featuring Sanada, Jake Something, and Frankie Kazarian vs Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards. The final match announced will be between Eric Young and Kon.

Impact airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. CST on AXS TV. Impact 1000 will take place on Saturday, September 9th in White Plains, NY.

