Dana White Unsure of Brock Lesnar’s UFC Future

Not that long ago it looked like Brock Lesnar was leaving WWE for UFC. But Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement made WWE install Lesnar as their default Universal Champion and now it looks like The Beast Incarnate UFC future is very cloudy.

Rumors have Brock Lesnar and UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier making a fight in early 2019, but Lesnar may not be free, and Cormier could be retired. When TMZ asked about the prospects of this match ever happening, White didn’t seem overly optimistic.

“I don’t know. We don’t know that either yet. Um, I think, yeah, Cormier’s got a couple left in him,” said White.

While it was Cormier and Lesnar who had the WWE moment at UFC 226, Cormier has also been attached to meeting old rival Jon Jones in the Octagon. However, Cormier has been vocal about wanted to retire next year, but White says his camp wants the 39-year-old to hang them up now.

“I hope so, I mean, that is what I would like – obviously like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight, but you know, right now, Cormier’s team wants him to retire now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get three more fights out of him,” he said.

This situation looks jumbled, to say the least. Lesnar is booked for the Royal Rumble in January and reportedly for WrestleMania 35 in April. It seems unlikely he’ll fight in UFC in between those dates and Cormier may likely have to find another opponent unless he wants to wait on Lesnar.

WWE and UFC do appear to be working together in order to maximize profits, but it appears Lesnar will remain in WWE until WM35 is done. However, both UFC and WWE deal in misinformation, so any doubt around big matches could be orchestrated.

