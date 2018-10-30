Daniel Bryan Reportedly Not Traveling With WWE to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

On Monday, John Cena was officially scratched from Crown Jewel. And on Tuesday, Daniel Bryan joins him on WWE’s sidelines.

According to PWInsider, Daniel Bryan will not make the trip with WWE to Saudi Arabia for the November 2 Crown Jewel. This has been the rumors for multiple weeks now, and Bryan’s potential absence was originally reported by Barstool Sports.

Per PWInsider’s scoop, WWE was planning on letting AJ Styles stay back as well, but at this moment, it looks like the WWE Champion will be in Saudi Arabia. However, with Bryan out, there are no details as to who Styles will be fighting this Friday.

WWE apparently aimed to shoot Styles vs. Bryan at their Performance Center and air that matches during Crown Jewel;, but those alternative plans were scrapped. However, WWE will have to make few amendments to Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown as Bryan and Styles were set to go nose-to-nose in a traditional pre-fight staredown. Now, WWE will have to get creative to bump Bryan off the match without addressing the real reason why Bryan won’t be going.

This story is developing…