Daniel Bryan ‘Makes The Cut’ for Discover Commercial

Daniel Bryan made the cut for a Discover Super Bowl commercial. At least after it aired.

Discover aired a commercial during Sunday night’s big game that featured different celebrities yelling “yes!” throughout in regards to the question “Do you take Discover?”

Check it out below.

After the commercial aired, Bryan sent out a tweet to Discover.

It didn’t take long for Discover to respond. They added Bryan into the end of the commercial and posted it to Twitter. Check it out below.

Thanks for the shout out @WWEDanielBryan, you made the cut. Wait for it… #BigGame #DiscoverYes — Discover (@Discover) February 3, 2020

Bryan noticed the addition and sent it out to WWE.