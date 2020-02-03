Daniel Bryan ‘Makes The Cut’ for Discover Commercial

Daniel Bryan made the cut for a Discover Super Bowl commercial. At least after it aired.
Discover aired a commercial during Sunday night’s big game that featured different celebrities yelling “yes!” throughout in regards to the question “Do you take Discover?”
Check it out below.
Hey, our commercials just ran! Which one did you recognize the most clips from? https://t.co/RuSfkgjTFJ https://t.co/u2UafjnhFK #YesOrNo #BigGame— Discover (@Discover) February 3, 2020
After the commercial aired, Bryan sent out a tweet to Discover.
Hey @Discover, your ad was music to my ears. If you need another YES, I’m available! #ad #BigGame #DiscoverYes pic.twitter.com/aNGoLPF80O— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 3, 2020
It didn’t take long for Discover to respond. They added Bryan into the end of the commercial and posted it to Twitter. Check it out below.
Thanks for the shout out @WWEDanielBryan, you made the cut. Wait for it… #BigGame #DiscoverYes— Discover (@Discover) February 3, 2020
Bryan noticed the addition and sent it out to WWE.
YES! Hey @WWE, check this out. @Discover put me in their ad! #ad #YESYESYES https://t.co/gxNrm0zVtd— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 3, 2020