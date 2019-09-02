Daniel Bryan Posts a Heartfelt Tributes Following the Death of His Dog Josie

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday that their beloved dog, Josie, had passed away.

On Sunday the former WWE Champion returned to Instagram with some of his favorite photos of her, which included himself, Bella and their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

Bella broke the sad news via her Instagram account.

“JoJo was apart of our family and Bryan and I treated her as our own,” part of her post read. “I never lost being her Mama and even when Bird came into our lives JoJo was still my first born. I’ll miss her soft pup fur, her snoring, begging for food, eating so fast, playing soccer, giving Bryan a hundred nose kisses but the biggest thing I’ll miss is every time I walked into the door the last 7 years she has made me feel SO loved. A love I’ll forever be grateful for.”

She then uploaded a video of Josie playing with Birdie.