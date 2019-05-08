Watch: Daniel Bryan Promises Tag Team Evolution on SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan and Rowan won the vacated SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Tuesday night by defeating the Usos, marking Bryan’s first run as a tag champ since his time with Kane in Team Hell No. The pair were interviewed after the show, where Bryan gave a passionate speech about bringing a new evolution to the tag team division, saying that it had been kept down for so many years because of “joker” teams like the Usos and The New Day.

“The talk about a women’s evolution, about women main-eventing WrestleMania,” Bryan said. “You know who’s never talked about main-eventing WrestleMania? It’s the tag team division. And do you know why? Because for years they’ve been led by jokers like The New Day, like the Usos, like Heavy Machinery. And they go out there an they do Thanksgiving turkey fights, and they’ll do Halloween contests. We are not those kinds of tag team champions.

“You know what? There’s going to be a tag team evolution,” he continued. “And this isn’t going to be one dictated to us by the McMahons. No, this is going to be self-led. A self-led tag team evolution, because Kofi Kingston, The New Day, they never aspired to that. They never aspired to that level. Neither did the Usos. They were content to just be great tag teams. We’re not content to just be great.”

Bryan then made the bold claim that he and Rowan would be in the main event of WrestleMania as tag team champions.

The tag divisions for both the Raw and SmackDown rosters has been up in the air as of late. On top of teams being broken up and moved across brands, the new Wild Card Rule has given teams free reign to jump from one brand to another (and challenge for an opposite brand’s titles) on a whim.

Bryan aligned himself with Rowan back at the Royal Rumble when his “intellectual peer” helped him retain the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Byran dropped the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, then failed to win in back is return match on Raw this week.

