Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Will Team At WWE Hell In A Cell

A new tag team will be in action at WWE Hell In A Cell as Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns will team to face Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

The match was made official during Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live. It followed an opening segment that saw Rowan and Bryan face off in the first match of the night.

That match broke down with Harper getting involved and the team beginning to take apart Bryan until Reigns came out for the save. After clearing the ring, Reigns went to offer Bryan a hand up off the mat, but Bryan slapped his hand away.

Bryan then got on the microphone and asked the crowd to give him a one word answer on whether they wanted to see Roman and himself beat the pair of Rowan and Harper down. The crowd promptly responded with a “yes!” chant as Reigns looked on a bit suspicious, clearly still a little confused as to why Bryan slapped his hand away moments earlier.

The updated card for WWE Hell In A Cell is as follows:

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Hell In A Cell Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Universal Championship – Hell In A Cell Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place on Sunday, October 6th in Sacramento, California.