WWE Reportedly Considering Two SummerSlam Options for Daniel Bryan

It’s been well established that Daniel Bryan‘s contract situation is affecting how WWE uses him this summer. With his deal set to expire on September 1, that means the August 19 SummerSlam show could potentially be his final WWE pay-per-view.

With this in mind, WWE is reportedly deciding between two opponents for his match in Brooklyn.

According to CageSideSeats, WWE will either have Kane or the Miz meet Bryan at the Barclays Center event. Thier choice is said to be dependent on Bryan’s contract situation. At this time, there is no other information on why WWE would choose one over the other.

It’s worth noting that Bryan is advertised for multiple WWE events after his September 1 “free agency.” All indications point to him signing a long-term deal with the company but Bryan is said to be deliberately negotiating a friendlier schedule.

The idea of Bryan leaving WWE to become a global wrestling mercenary seems a little silly. Considering the painstaking effort Bryan made to get back in WWE’s ring, him leaving at his first opportunity runs counter to his crusade. While it may be fun to think about him in the Bullet Club, it’s ultimately a pipe dream.

Bryan and Kane will team up this Sunday at Extreme Rules to challenge the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDwon Tag Team Championship. If WWE wants to roll with Bryan vs. Kane for SummerSlam, then expect them to plant that idea this Sunday.

However, the match we all want to see in Bryan vs. Miz. A decade’s worth of story has been rebooted and cultivated by both men in recent years. While it’s certainly a Wrestlemania caliber match, SummerSlam could work just as well.

If Bryan and Miz are to meet in Brooklyn, Extreme Rules may not be the place for their inciting incident. The Miz won’t even be in town for the Pittsburgh show — instead, he’ll be taking part in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game in Washington D.C.

There is the off chance that Miz hops catch a private jet from D.C. to Pittsburgh in time to ruin Daniel Bryan’s night, but right now there are far too many uncertainties surrounding the idea.

Regardless, it looks like Extreme Rules will be a significant moment in determining Bryan’s WWE future. Despite the rumor of Kane turning on him, there’s still a healthy chance Team Hell No leaves the show at Tag Team Champions.

We’ll have to wait and see.