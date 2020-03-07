Daniel Bryan’s Elimination Chamber Opponent, Updated Card

Daniel Bryan has an opponent for this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV event. 48 hours before the event takes place, Bryan challenged Drew Gulak to a bout. The match was made official on Friday night.

This wasn’t the only match change on Friday night as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a tag team gauntlet match which earned them the right to enter the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match last at the PPV on Sunday.

Gulak sent out the following tweet in regards to the challenge from Bryan.

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as “American Dragon” a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020

The updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber is as follows: