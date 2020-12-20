Darby Allin Talks Possible Sting Match, Goals For 2021

Darby Allin capped off an impressive 2021 by winning the AEW TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes at Full Gear last month. Perhaps the most successful home-grown star in the short history of AEW, Allin has had quite a ride so far as he has become more well known to a national audience. During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, Allin spoke of his goals for the new year and looked back upon a successful 2020.

“It’s been the best year professionally by far," Allin said. "There’s no way you can top it. The goal in 2021 is to main event a pay-per-view. It’s a goal for me. As for anything specific like a match, I’ll say give me anybody and I’ll make anything work.”

In recent weeks, Allin has been interacting with wrestling legend Sting, who shocked fans a couple of weeks ago when he showed up on an AEW Dynamite broadcast, marking his first appearance on TNT since the closing of WCW in 2001.

“That was a huge moment (winning the TNT title), but something about the interactions with Sting are just as big, because this is writing history here. If this is the tail end of somebody’s career, and you have any hand in writing that story, it doesn’t get any bigger," Allin admitted.

When asked if he thought he would team-up or face-off with Sting at some point, Allin responded, "Wherever the wind takes me. Wherever the wind takes me."

Dangoor followed up by asking him if he were to attain his goal of main eventing a PPV in 2021, who would he want the opponent to be? Immediately, Allin declared "Sting."