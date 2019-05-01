Watch: Dean Ambrose Returns to Social Media as Jon Moxley

Just nine days after his last WWE match, Dean Ambrose returned to social media on Tuesday night with a new video signifying that he was returning to his old independent wrestling persona as Jon Moxley.

The video sees Ambrose break out of a prison cell (which could be a metaphor for how he felt about his time in WWE), escape from chasing guards by wrapping one of his arms in barbed wire, and throwing on a hoodie as he casually walks down the street. The video ends with Ambrose posing with his hands covered in blood, followed by the letter “MOX.”

From 2004 to 2011 Ambrose made a name for himself as Moxley on the independent wrestling circuit, particularly during his time with CZW and Dragon Gate USA. He signed a developmental deal with the WWE in 2011, and over the next seven years he would become a Grand Slam Champion by holding each of the company’s major championships at least once while also being a member of one of the most successful factions of the decade in The Shield.

Back in January the WWE officially announced that Ambrose would be leaving the company in April once his current contract expired. The WWE then put Ambrose on somewhat of a farewell tour, turning him back into a babyface after his recent heel turn quickly lost steam and putting The Shield back together for a few more matches. Their last bout, which took place during a WWE Network event titled The Shield’s Final Chapter, saw the trio defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match.

Earlier that same day all three members of The Shield were interviewed on WWE.com by Michael Cole. The interview wrapped up with a question directed at Ambrose, asking what he’d do next. The former WWE Champion refused to answer.

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?” Ambrose said. “Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought.”

Fans were quick to point out a small detail in Tuesday night’s video, as a pair of dice in the background showed the numbers two and five, possibly a reference to AEW’s first event, Double or Nothing, on May 25.