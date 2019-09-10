Watch: DeAndre Hopkins Hits Marcus Williams With a Suplex During Monday Night Football

While Monday Night Raw delivered plenty of action from Madison Square Garden this week, football fans their own taste wrestling action during the Houston Texans-New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome.

Late in the third quarter Saints safety Marcus Williams managed to nab an interception from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. All-pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins quickly wrapped his arms around Williams following the turnover, and tossed him backwards right onto his head via a german suplex.

DeAndre Hopkins just attempted a German Suplex over on #MNF

His technique ain’t quite ready for #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/yXBpCSlDQO — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) September 10, 2019

Hopkins was given an unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit, which helped the Saints score on the following drive and take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth. But that didn’t stop fans from being impressed with Hopkins’ trip to Suplex City.

A world where DeAndre Hopkins and Ben Boulware can’t suplex their opponents is not a world I want to live in — Zach Faria (@ZacharyFaria) September 10, 2019

“Here for the Monday Night Raw/MNF crossover event going on in New Orleans,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote.