Diamond Dallas Page Says He’s Not Under Contract With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page’s relationship with All Elite Wrestling has been somewhat of a mystery in recent months. He’s popped up on AEW television a few times (the latest being this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite), serves as a mentor for Cody Rhodes and lets the company film segments at his DDP Yoga studio in Atlanta. And yet when asked about his involvement in the company on a recent episode of Wrestling Inc.’s WINCLY podcast, Page admitted that he has no official contract with the promotion as he wants to keep his relationship with WWE alive.

“I don’t have a contract,” Page said (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcription). “I’m not employed by AEW as I’m doing this for Cody. Without Dusty Rhodes, there’s no Diamond Dallas Page. I don’t have everything I’ve been able to accomplish and a lot of it had to do with The Dream giving me the opportunity,.

“The reason why I won’t take a contract with AEW is because I still wanna work with WWE,” he continued. “My fitness and wellness plan is really important to me and Tommaso [Ciampa], [Johnny] Gargano, Lacey Evans, Shayna [Bazsler] — I know I’ve helped them with my program. I want to help the boys in the girls in AEW and WWE like I have been doing for years. So I didn’t really wanna take any kind of a contract with that. When I talked to Cody about it, I also wanted him to know that if I was giving him any kind of advice, it wouldn’t be tainted…We just talk about the business as we have since he was 12 years old.”

Page also explained why he didn’t appear at the Raw Reunion over the summer alongside nearly 40 other wrestling legends.

“When they didn’t put me on the Legends show [Raw Reunion]…every single Legend and Hall of Famer there, I guess I was getting, ‘ok, we’re not using you anymore D,’” Page said. “I called down to the PC and talked to Matt Bloom and he said, ‘Listen D. You’re working with those guys now. We’re not gonna have you down here.’ I said ok and thanks for letting me know.”

“WWE has been very good to me. It wasn’t great when I first got there, but the last 7-8 years have been phenomenal,” he added. “I’m very grateful for the run I got to do with them and the Hall of Fame and the Rumble. I love all of those guys there.”

Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.