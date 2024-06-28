Dijak Reveals When He Knew WWE Run Was Over, Addresses Move to Raw

Former WWE star Dijak recently took to social media to reveal that his contract will in fact not be renewed by the company. Instead, he is now a free agent and since his contract went to full-term, he has no non-compete clause preventing him from wrestling. He is free to sign or appear wherever he wants beginning now. Fans were shocked by the news that WWE had chosen to get rid of him considering it wasn't that long ago that he was drafted to the main roster from the NXT brand. The WWE universe had come to love the wrestler who often uses his social media accounts to call out fans, other wrestlers, and members of the media.

Dijak was with WWE for seven years, first signing with the NXT brand back in 2017. When he was eventually brought up to the main roster the first time, he was part of the RETRIBUTION stable led by Mustafa Ali alongside Mercedes Martinez, Michin, Mace and Shane Haste. When that group eventually dissolved he was mainly delegated to WWE Main Event but the company threw him a Hail Mary and repackaged him on NXT where he had some outstanding matches against the likes of Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee.

When Dijak Knew His WWE Career Was Coming to an End

(Photo: WWE)

Dijak himself has no idea why they decided to draft him again if they were just planning on getting rid of him a month later when his contract expired. "You're on a main roster contract still.' It's a weird middle ground," he told Fightful. "I watch the names get listed off. As they keep going, I'm like, 'Uh oh.' I'm thinking, the further this goes, the more likely I am to be in the supplemental draft. If I'm in the supplemental draft, I'm f--ked. It just means 'we don't care.' I'm watching the names. They get to the last name, 'Maybe if it's on TV, it's salvaged.' I think the last name is Blair Davenport. Everyone is clapping. 'Please still be in NXT.' Whoever was doing the announcing, they were like, 'We have one more announcement.'"

His call-up was saved for after the show and was part of several social media announcements instead. In clips that surfaced from the moment, it's clear that he's confused as to why his name was called at all. "The second I heard those words, everything clicked together, 'I'm so screwed.' I texted my wife or friends or all of them, 'I think I'm completely screwed.' I'm connecting the dots. My contract ends in one month, they're going to call me up in the supplemental draft, that means they don't have anything for me, that means I'm going to come down to the wire, that means they're going to bend my over the barrel or fire me.' I'm connecting all these dots," he continued. "Meanwhile, there are cameras on me, and I have play pretend that I'm happy. In a sense, I am because they're cheering for me and supporting me. I'm like, 'None of these people know what I know.' Maybe they did, but certainly not the talent. I didn't just go to NXT. I went back to the Performance Center. I live in New Hampshire. I'm flying down to the PC weeks at a time to train with people, do classes with the younger kids and give back. I'm all in on this Performance Center lifestyle. They're all shoot happy for me. In my head, I'm like, 'I'm f--ked.' I try to stay positive. 'You're on Raw. Maybe there is a plan.' I go to the first Raw. There is nothing on the sheet. You start playing the WWE game. 'Maybe it's this.' The more you try to justify it, the more you go deeper in your brain. 'Yup, you're f--ked.'"

