Dijak Becomes Free Agent This Week, WWE "Never Negotiated" An Extension

Dijak appeared to be on the precipice of a career renaissance within WWE. The big man signed with the sports-entertainment giant in 2017 after an impressive three-year stint in Ring of Honor. Repackaged as Dominik Dijakovic, the former ROH Top Prospect Tournament winner found success in NXT as one of the brand's upper midcarders during its cable television debut. He would spent two years on the main roster as T-BAR, a member of the critically-panned faction RETRIBUTION, before heading back to NXT in 2022 and competing as Dijak. This stretch in NXT saw Dijak doing the best work of his WWE career, impressing in NXT North American Title matches and winning over the Performance Center crowd. He would be selected by WWE Monday Night Raw this past April as part of the WWE Draft, but never competed on the show.

WWE Parts Ways With Dijak

(Photo: WWE)

WWE has chosen not to renew Dijon's contract.

Taking to social media, Dijak revealed that his contract is set to expire on June 28th and WWE "never negotiated" a renewal with him.

"Here's the truth: WWE never negotiated with me. We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer," Dijak wrote. "Then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour."

Dijon's contract situation has been in the news cycle for a couple of months now. Back on April 30th, reports emerged that Dijak had not been approached yet about a new WWE contract. Despite this, Dijak and WWE were both said to be "confident" that they would come to terms on a new deal.

"2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of Wrestlemania weekend. On that day, a top executive in WWE told me I was 'crushing it,'" Dijak continued. "I was slated to feud for the NXT Title but I got called up to RAW instead.

"I consistently outperformed everyone's expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified," Dijak added. "I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I'm thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That's enough talk, now it's time to Do or Dijak."

Back when his contract situation first surfaced, there was reported interest from other companies. Those companies were not specifically named, but it's worth noting that AEW sources were said to "expect" Dijak to remain with WWE.