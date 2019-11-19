Artist Transforms Disney Princesses Into WWE Superstars

With Frozen 2 hitting theaters on Friday and WWE‘s Survivor Series pay-per-view event taking place this Sunday, fans of pro wrestling and Disney Princesses both have a lot to look forward to this weekend. But what would happen if the two worlds came together? That’s what illustrator Ironclad Folly set out to find out with their special series of prints titled “Princesses of Wrestling.” The prints, which started picking up traction on Tuesday when they were collected by @JaimsVanDerBeek on Twitter, include Frozen‘s Elsa and Anna as The Legion of Frost (the Road Warriors), Brave‘s Merida as Dirty Merrie Dunbroch (Roddy Piper) Sleeping Beauty as Ultimate Aurora (the Ultimate Warrior) and Snow White and Grumpy as The Undertaker and Paul Bearer.

Check out all of the prints in the photos below. You can check out the full collection on Ironclad Folly’s Esty page here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full synopsis for Frozen 2 reads, “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award-winning team — directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.”

