Watch: WWE’s Drake Maverick Urinates on Bobby Roode’s Robe to Secure Raw Victory for AOP

For anyone begging for edgier content from WWE, Drake Maverick just gave it to you.

After peeing his pants at Survivor Series, Maverick was hammered by WWE Superstars and staff on Raw last week for his incontinence. But this week, revenge was his after he stole Bobby Roode’s glittery robe and doused it with his own urine. As if it was proud of itself, WWE got every drop of Maverick’s prank on camera and now, we’ll never be allowed to forget it. For the record Maverick gets bonus points for whistling Roode’s theme song in the act.

Naturally, Maverick’s war games distracted Roode and led to The Authors of Pain destroying him. By way of Maverick, AOP retained the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Who knows what’s next for this feud, but we’re betting on more urine. If it’s best to fight fire with fire, then expect Bobby Roode to up the ante and try the larges scale pee prank in WWE history next week on Raw.

WWE has never been one to shy away from bathroom humor, but attaching an entire Championship rivalry to pee jokes may be a little much. Maybe the best has yet to come, but at this point, we can’t rule out the worst happening, either.