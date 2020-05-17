Drew Gulak Reportedly Released By WWE

Just one day after having the best match on SmackDown with Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak has reportedly been released from WWE. The move was shocking upon first news given the push that Gulak has seen since Bryan elevated his stature within the company after the two had some great singles matches, followed by forming an alliance where Gulak was playing the role of Bryan's coach. The news was confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet after rumors started swirling on Saturday afternoon.

WWE has yet to confirm the news, but the report from Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that "sources tell us he has indeed been let go from his contract."

Gulak was still playing up his alliance with Bryan as of just a few hours ago on his Twitter page. However, it wasn't long after that that fans started noticing his profile on WWE.com had been moved to the Alumni section.

Yes, #ThankYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let's work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object. https://t.co/YRg7xqZEtT pic.twitter.com/nCYITpq1ow — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Gulak's WWE contract was coming upon expiration and he opted to not re-sign with the company.

Gulak joined WWE in 2016 and spent the majority of his time on 205 Live, including a run as Cruiserweight Champion in 2019. Prior to coming to WWE, he had high profile matches with PWG, Evolve, Chikara, and CZW where he was their world heavyweight champion.

This story is developing.

