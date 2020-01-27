Drew McIntyre Eliminates Brock Lesnar After Royal Rumble Rampage

Halfway through the Men’s Royal Rumble it looked like Brock Lesnar was going to run the table and eliminate all 29 other competitors in the Royal Rumble. However, once Drew McIntyre entered the ring at No. 17, Lesnar suddenly let his guard down. This gave Ricochet, the only other survivor in the match at the time, the opening to nail “The Beast” with a low blow. “The Scottish Psychopath” then nailed Lensar with a Claymore kick, eliminating him from the match. Lesnar closed out the night tying Braun Strowman for the record for most eliminations at 13, taking out big names like Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee.

Regardless of whether or not McIntyre wins the match, there’s a good chance he’ll get a future WWE Championship match thanks to the elimination.

