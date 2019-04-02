Drew McIntyre Gives Bold Prediction for his WrestleMania 35 Match With Roman Reigns

The Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match is just one of many that will take place on a crowded WrestleMania 35 card on Sunday. But according to the “Scottish Psychopath,” it could be the best one. The former NXT Champion spoke about the potential the match has while appearing on a Washington D.C. radio show this week.

“I feel beyond ready and with someone like Roman, who like you say is used to that big stage, a phenomenal performer and so physical like myself. I know we’re bringing something that no one else will be able to compete with because we’re two big physical guys,” he said. “It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be great.”

McIntyre and Reigns have been locking horns since September 2018, when Braun Strowman recruited McIntyre and Ziggler to help him fight against The Shield. That turned out to be a bad choice for the pair, as they lost a six-man tag match at Super Show-Down and dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose shortly afterwards.

The feud reignited in early March when McIntyre was booked to be Reigns’ first opponent in his return as a singles wrestler on an episode of Raw. McIntyre jumped Reigns before the match and caused him to appear concussed, leading to Ambrose to challenge McIntyre to a Falls Count Anywhere match. McIntyre won in dominant fashion, then beat Ambrose in a Last Man Standing match two weeks later. He threw out a challenge to Reigns for a match at WrestleMania, but then repeatedly attacked “The Big Dog” after he accepted.

After floundering in the midcard during his initial WWE run, a new-and-improved McIntyre returned to the fold in 2017 as a member of the NXT roster. He quickly won the NXT Championship before getting called up to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 34.

Other matches booked for WrestleMania 35 include a “Winner Take All” main event between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

