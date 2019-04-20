Drew McIntyre Sends A Strong Message To Upset WWE Performers

Drew McIntyre is a rising star in the WWE, but it wasn’t always that way.

McIntyre is in the midst of his second stint with the company. His first run from 2007 until 2014 didn’t go exactly as planned. He ended up taking his talents to Impact Wrestling and across the independent circuit where he improved tremendously, and now back in WWE, he finds himself one of the top heels in the company.

So for those workers who have been vocal in recent months by expressing their displeasure with WWE’s booking decisions, McIntyre has a message: it’s not them, it’s you.

“I can look around now and see people who have lost perspective,” McIntyre told the Illinois State Journal-Register. “They’re perhaps tweeting about how upset they are and their lack of opportunity instead of bettering themselves or working harder outside of the ring. They’re clearly not going to the gym and they don’t have that fire anymore, and I understand it because I was there. And I can spot it because I was that guy.

“It’s my job and my character’s job to get rid of those who don’t necessarily have that fire and remind me of my younger self.”

He recalled how he didn’t do everything he could to be successful during his first run with the WWE.

“It wasn’t until my life’s dream was taken away from me that I realized, ‘Wow, you really weren’t giving everything you could,’” he said.

“I was immature. I came straight from university. I came straight from my parents’ home, where they told me what to do, and the university told me what to do, and WWE told me what to do. When I was released, for the first time I was in control of my next move, and I said, ‘All right, it’s put up or shut up time.’”

McIntyre’s comments are interesting in that he seems to call out his fellow frustrated WWE stars in both a real life and kayfabe tone. Is this a preview of a storyline coming down the line? After all, he said “it’s my job” to “get rid” of those who don’t have the fire.

We’ll have to wait and see, but any way that you measure it, McIntyre seems to have certainly sent a strong message to the locker room during this interview.

