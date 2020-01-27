Drew McIntyre Wins the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre pulled off a star-making performance at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match. McIntyre entered the bout at No. 16, and made arguably the biggest splash of the night early on when he eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match. “The Beast” had already tied the record for most eliminations but he let his guard down when McIntyre entered the ring, allowing Ricochet to weaken him with a low blow. The match’s final four turned out to be McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and a returning Edge. It looked like Rated-RKO was going to stand tall over the younger wrestlers, but Edge betrayed Orton after “The Viper” attempted a surprise RKO.

Reigns battled with Edge on the apron before the WWE Hall of Famer finally fell out of the ring. With just two men left Reigns set up for a Spear only to get caught with a Claymore kick at full speed. The Scottish wrestler then tossed Reigns out of the ring for the victory.