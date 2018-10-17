WWE’s Drew McIntyre Reportedly in Position for Major Push

In a Raw main event that featured Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman, it was Drew McIntyre who finished the show on the loudest note. And apparently more moments like that are in store for McIntyre.

Since returning to WWE’s main roster this spring, McIntyre has been attached to no shortage of rumors indicating Vince McMahon saw him as someone he could build around. And according to a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, McIntyre imminent push could be a call back to another one of McMahon’s old favorites.

“The whole Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre thing was supposed to be…it was supposed to be a takeoff on Shawn Michaels and Diesel. When Shawn Michaels and Diesel were put together, the idea was to build Diesel to be a superstar because he ticked all the boxes. Hopefully, this one works better…We know [at least] half of it will be better because Drew McIntyre is a much better wrestler than Kevin Nash. Whether he can carry a company, you never know until a guy is put in that position,” said Dave Meltzer.

Kevin Nash’s run atop WWE in the mid-90’s wasn’t exactly transcendental, but McIntyre, as Meltzer indicated, may be better equipped to the assumed WWE throne. As of now it looks like McIntyre and Ziggler may maintain their relationship, but the same cannot be said for the Scotsman and Braun Strowman.

McIntyre capped off Raw by delivering a boot to Strowman’s face—effectively ending their alliance. While WWE may wait to execute a full implosion of The Dogs of War, things will never be the same between McIntyre and Strowman. If we had to guess, they’ll end up having a feud for the right to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns later this year, if not the Royal Rumble.

Based on the information we have, McIntyre would be the favorite to be Reigns next challenger as Strowman has already had several chapters with the Big Dog. Even more, McIntyre sniffing the big red belt has already been prophecized by earlier rumors and during an episode of his podcast, Jim Ross all but guaranteed McIntyre being a top guy in WWE.

“[Drew] McIntyre looks great. He sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better. He’s a big-time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt, it’s a lay-up. Trust me on this one,” he said.