Drew McIntyre Accidentally Destroys Timekeeper With a Claymore Kick, WWE Fans React

Drew McIntyre took on Randy Orton on this week’s Monday Night Raw. And while the “Scottish Psycopath” failed to deliver a Claymore to “The Viper,” he did manage to hit one on the Timekeeper at ringside. The poor guy was hit so hard with the kick that McIntyre looked sorry that he accidentally hit him as he got up off the floor. The match wound up being thrown out after AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows hit the ring to attack both men, only to be chased away by Orton swinging a chair. Orton wound up hitting a surprise RKO on McIntyre, but the big man grabbed a microphone afterwards and swore he’d beat Orton and win the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Check out some of the best reactions to McIntyre’s kick below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

He Ain’t Getting Up

Let’s Ask Ron Simmons

Very Dead

He Can See The Light!

Poor Guy