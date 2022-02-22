Dwayne Johnson’s XFL Announces Partnership With NFL

The XFL and NFL are teaming up to research ways to make the game of football safer for its players. Dwayne Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy back in August 2020 from WWE CEO/Chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia set a 2022 return date for the league, but unfortunately had to cancel the season due to negotiations with the CFL. The XFL’s new partnership with the NFL will look to increase opportunities for player development on and off the field with a focus on health and safety, international football development, officiating, and the testing of game rules for player protection.

“Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football. As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players. #XFL #NFL #InnovationAndOpportunity,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Twitter. His post also came with a video message where he shared his excitement for the opportunity to collaborate with the NFL.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels.” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The former WWE Superstar took part in this year’s Super Bowl festivities with a pre-game speech. “Today, we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday. The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports. They have never happened on the same day until now,” The Rock said in his Super Bowl Sunday speech. “It’s about the Lombardi and the gold, silver, and bronze. It’s about touchdowns and twizzles, monstrous hits and the monobob. It’s about the idea that this game and these Games can achieve one of the most precious feats of all – bringing us all together for a celebration of who we are.”

