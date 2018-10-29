Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Congratulates WWE Women’s Roster on Evolution Event

As WWE’s all-women pay-per-view Evolution got underway on Sunday night, WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent a message congratulating the women’s division on all they had accomplished to make the event possible.

“Congratulations to all the @WWE female Superstars and the company as a whole for tonight’s historic All Women’s PPV #WWEEvolution,” Johnson wrote. “From The Fabulous Moolah to Sheri Martel to Wendi Richter etc.. all amazing women paving the way for this incredible night. #RESPECT”

Back in September it was reported that Johnson’s 17-year-old daughter Simone Johnson had already begun training at the WWE Performance Center so that she could one day be a member of the WWE Women’s roster. Johnson confirmed her career aspirations in an interview on Good Morning America.

“Yeah, here’s the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she’s so smart, she’s going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador,” Johnson said. “Simon is working so hard – and her work has already started — she wants to be a WWE wrestler.”

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,’” he added. “And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

Nia Jax, a member of the Anoa’i Family alongside the likes of Johnson, Roman Reigns, the Usos and Rikishi, was victorious on Sunday night as part of a battle royal to determine a new No. 1 contender for either of the current women’s championships. It was teased later in the evening that she would challenge Ronda Rousey, who successfully defeated Nikki Bella via submission in the main event, for her Raw Women’s Championship.

Other results throughout the show included Becky Lynch successfully retaining her title against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match, Shayna Baszler defeating Kairi Sane to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship and British wrestler Toni Storm winning the 2018 edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

WWE’s next pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel, will take place on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.