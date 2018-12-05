WWE Legend Dynamite Kid Dead at 60

Thomas “Dynamite Kid” Billington passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.
The cause of his death is still unknown but Dynamite Kid has been dealing with significant health issues for quite some time. Marty Jones, a trainer from the UK, announced the news on Twitter.
It’s with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP “KID’ CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf— Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018
Kid was a trailblazer in the sport of professional wrestling as he was one of the first undersized competitor to make a lasting impact, inspiring future generations of smaller wrestlers.
Kid was part of WWE in the 1980’s as one half of the British Bulldogs, where he and cousin Davey Boy Smith had one of the more popular tag team runs in company history.
Here’s WWE’s statement on the passing of The Dynamite Kid:
WWE is saddened to learn that Thomas Billington, known to his fans as Dynamite Kid, has passed away at age 60.
Born in Golborne, Lancashire, England, Billington pursued sports-entertainment as a means to avoid a life as a coal miner. Although somewhat undersized, he possessed a ferocity and determination that earned him the nickname The Dynamite Kid.
As a singles competitor, he made his mark in WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, developing a style that was both technically brilliant and wildly aggressive. It was in Japan, however, where Dynamite Kid set a new standard for junior heavyweight competition in a legendary series of matches against Tiger Mask, which would influence an entire generation of competitors, and help set the stage for brands like WWE’s 205 Live.
Dynamite Kid joined WWE in 1984 alongside his cousin, Davey Boy Smith, forming one of the most popular tag teams of their era, The British Bulldogs. Alongside their mascot, an English bulldog named Matilda, the duo battled it out in classic matches against Bret “Hit Man” Hart & Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of The Hart Foundation, and defeated Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake to win the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania II.
WWE extends its condolences to Billington’s family, friends and fans.