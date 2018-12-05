WWE Legend Dynamite Kid Dead at 60

Thomas “Dynamite Kid” Billington passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

The cause of his death is still unknown but Dynamite Kid has been dealing with significant health issues for quite some time. Marty Jones, a trainer from the UK, announced the news on Twitter.

It’s with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP “KID’ CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

Kid was a trailblazer in the sport of professional wrestling as he was one of the first undersized competitor to make a lasting impact, inspiring future generations of smaller wrestlers.

Kid was part of WWE in the 1980’s as one half of the British Bulldogs, where he and cousin Davey Boy Smith had one of the more popular tag team runs in company history.

Here’s WWE’s statement on the passing of The Dynamite Kid: