EC3 Answers Dean Ambrose’s Question With John Cena Meme

EC3 appeared on the A Moment of Bliss segment during this week’s Monday Night Raw, only to be interrupted by Dean Ambrose.

The former Impact Wrestling star was kept from speaking throughout the segment, even as Ambrose poked fun at him. At one point he was asked about his name as Ambrose posed the question “What happened to EC1 and 2?”

EC3 didn’t have the chance to answer, but did post an excellent response on Sunday.

“I am the prototype of memes,” he wrote, posting two photos of John Cena from his early days in the WWE to point out how similar they look.

EC3 was originally signed to a developmental contract with the WWE in 2009, and wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling and the reality show version of NXT as Derrick Bateman. He briefly appeared as a member of the NXT roster when the show’s format was changed and moved to the WWE Network, but was released in May 2013.

He then made his move over to Impact Wrestling and reinvented himself as Ethan Carter III, a storyline sibling of then Impact president Dixie Carter. His imposing improved physique and brashness on the microphone quickly shot him up to the top of the Impact Wrestling card, enabling him to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Just two weeks after he left Impact Wrestling in January 2018, EC3 appeared in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, revealing that he had re-signed with the WWE. He spent the next year in the developmental territory, most notably feuding with Velveteen Dream and competing for the NXT North American Championship in a six-way ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. He was reportedly initially supposed to make a jump to the main roster much sooner, but was held back due to a concussion.

In December WWE announced six new Superstars were getting called up in the coming weeks — EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery and Lars Sullivan. While none of the six have been officially assigned to a roster, most of them have gotten a fair bit of screen time recently. EC3 won his debut match shortly after that promo by beating Dean Ambrose, Evans competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble, Cross has competed in a number of tag matches and Otis and Tucker (despite losing their last names) have been in two No. 1 contender multi-team matches.