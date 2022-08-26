Eddie Kingston Roasts Former WCW Wrestler Disco Inferno for Fat Shaming

Another layer was added to the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. Following reports of tensions between CM Punk and Hangman Page as well as real-life beef between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa, a new story emerged regarding issues with Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. Kingston took issue with Guevara calling him a "fat piece of s--t" on a taped episode of AEW programming, which was subsequently edited. This led to the two arguing backstage and culminated in Kingston "pie-facing" Guevara. Kingston was quietly suspended as a result of the altercation.

Unlike the aforementioned pairings of Punk and Hangman or Baker and Rosa, Kingston and Guevara have both provided direct statements on their situation.

"So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling 'YOU CANT CALL ME FAT' over and over as I'm trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene," Guevara wrote to Fightful. "People get in between us, Eddie tries to pie face me and he more like touches my face, it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn't Eddie's first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go."

"You know the truth. I wouldn't lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional," Kingston told PWInsider. "That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong."

This situation has sparked a discourse about body shaming in professional wrestling. Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno weighed in, seemingly taking the side of those making weight-related comments.

"Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this 'fat shaming' bulls--t," Disco wrote. "The wrestlers being fat shamed need to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the f--king work and stop embarrassing this industry."

It didn't take long for Kingston to respond, as he dubbed Disco as a laughing stock within the professional wrestling world.

"You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you," Kingston wrote back. "I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain't a man."

This isn't Disco's first time criticizing the current professional wrestling landscape. In 2018, he made comments about a cut that Cody Rhodes suffered from Kenny Omega, claiming that "nobody knows how to work anymore."

"Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you," Rhodes wrote back in 2018. "You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer 'over with the boys' type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now."

Kingston has since made a final comment on the situation, calling on fans to leave Guevara alone.

"F--k it ok then after this I'm chilling but leave Sammy alone," Kingston wrote. "In the court of law he is the victim. Let it go and leave the kid alone. For real done with this."

Kingston was reportedly scheduled to wrestle and beat Guevara at AEW All Out, but that match is no longer taking place.