Edge Returning for WWE SmackDown 1000

SmackDown 1000 will have no shortage of guest appearances next Tuesday, and Edge just made the list.

WWE announced Wednesday morning that the 11-time World Champion will not only be present for the history SmackDown but will be hosting his own segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rated-R Superstar is coming home. Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode. The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner. What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Edge and WWE will have plenty of options for guests to show up on The Cutting Edge as SmackDown 1000’s Superstar list is robust. Names like Rey Mysterio, Bautista, Ric Flair and possibly The Rock will be in Washington D.C. to celebrate the Blue Brand’s big night. If Raw 25 is our working precedent, then we can expect next Tuesday do be WWE’s equivalent of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

This story is developing…