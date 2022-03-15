What is Edge’s New WWE Entrance Theme?

Edge arrived on Monday Night Raw this week once again shrouded in blue light, this time walking to the ring to a new entrance theme. “The Rated-R Superstar” had been synonymous with “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge for the majority of his WWE singles career and still had it since returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The 11-time world champion’s new track is still performed by Alter Bridge, only now it’s the song, “The Other Side” from the 2016 album The Last Hero.

“The Rated-R Superstar” cut another heel promo on both Styles and the fans, threatening to cast “judgment” on “The Phenomenal One” at WrestleMania. Styles fired back on Twitter, “Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning. I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all.”

