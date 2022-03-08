WWE Fans Intrigued By Edge’s New Persona

Edge appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw sporting a brand new look, arriving in a suit and cutting a promo in the ring shrouded by dark blue lighting. He explained why he viciously attacked AJ Styles last week, saying that he was bringing out the “pitbull” Styles he wants to face at WrestleMania. But he also claimed the attack brought something out in him, a sense of control he now feels over the entire wrestling industry. He claimed to have omnipotence, saying the sensation felt “phenomenal” before the screen cut to black.
Fans had plenty to say about the segment and Edge’s new personality on social media as Raw rolled out. Check out some of the reactions below!