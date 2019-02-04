Elimination Chamber Match Potentially Spoiled by Advertising

WWE announced several weeks back that the company would crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 17.

The new champs would be crowned in a six-team Elimination Chamber match, and as of Monday four of the six teams had been announced— Nia Jax and Tamina, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan and The IIconics.

However the final two teams appear to have been spoiled by advertising as a pair of tweets (spotted by Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri) showed ads with Bayley and Sasha Banks and Naomi and Carmella added into the match.

Banks and Bayley shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that they’re scheduled to have a qualifying tag match on Monday Night Raw this week and have been featured as a tag team since July 2018. But pairing Carmella and Naomi does come as a bit of a surprise, as the two women have not been associated with each other on television up until this point.

The 2018 edition of the pay-per-view marked the first time a women’s Elimination Chamber match took place, as Alexa Bliss managed to retain her Raw Women’s Championship in a match against Banks, Bayley, Deville, Rose and Mickie James.

Other matches announced for the Feb. 17 show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas include an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship involving Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe and a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Miz and Shane McMahon and The Usos.

Back in the 1980s the WWF’s women’s division had tag team championships that were held by the likes of Velvet McIntyre, Princess Victoria, Desiree Peterson, the Glamour Girls and the Jumping Bomb Angels. However the titles were deactivated in February 1989 and the new titles will will have no relation.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Becky Lynch won the second-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 27, last eliminating Charlotte Flair after filling in for an injured Lana as the No. 28 entrant. Lynch made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw the following night and challenged Ronda Rousey to a bout at WrestleMania 35 for her Raw Women’s Championship.

While WWE has not made an official statement, that match will reportedly go on last as the first women’s match to be the main event of WrestleMania.