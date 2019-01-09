Ellen DeGeneres Calls out The Rock Johnson for Copying Her Style

Ellen DeGeneres has a bone to pick with Dwayne Johnson.

The comedian and television host took to Instagram on Monday to point out that Johnson wore an eerily similar jacket on an episode of Titan Games to one she wore on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“First I did #GameofGames, then you do #TitanGames. I wore this jacket, then you wore it. What’s next? @therock” she wrote.

Naturally, Johnson had a clever response.

“Well, Ellen, I’ll start my own talk show inspired by you and call it ‘The Dwellen Show’. I’d provide my guests with their fav drinks (alcohol included) and we sit around and tell our dirtiest jokes. Oh and pancakes.. I’ll provide stacks of pancakes for the audience. Boom, that’s the show.”

Even though 2019 is just over a week old, Johnson has already made numerous headlines will his social media presence. On Jan. 3 he posted a tribute to former WWE interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on Wednesday.

“We lost a wrestling legend on the 🎙 microphone. The incomparable ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund. What an iconic career and extremely distinct voice of the squared circle during distinct eras of the smart/cool sounding “neutral” wrestling commentator. Solie, VKM, Monsoon, JR, Okerlund etc. RIP legend, strength to your Okerlund ohana and thanks for the awesome memories,” Johnson wrote.

He also made multiple announcements regarding the casting for the upcoming Jumanji sequel, which will see Danny DeVito and Awkwafina added to the cast.

“She’s ready to play in JUMANJI!,” Johnson tweeted when Awkwafina was announced for the movie. “Welcome the super talented @awkwafina to our cast! She lit it up in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her. Can’t wait. And when @KevinHart4real annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls.”

Meanwhile, DeGeneres has had a number of interactions with other members of the wrestling world in recent months. Back in December she had John Cena on her show, where they talked about his ridiculous haircut.

“It’s totally uncomfortable [to have hair],” Cena said. “I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I’m throwing product in my head, I don’t know what I’m doing. It’s awesome, it’s great.”