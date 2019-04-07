Enzo Amore and Big Cass Invade G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

ENZO AMORE AND BIG CASS JUST JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND ATTACKED EVERYONE AT G1 pic.twitter.com/r7eZxZzSpA — luke allen (@LukeAllenFS) April 7, 2019

On the same night where Bret Hart was attacked by a fan during his induction speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumped the guardrail at the New Japan/Ring of Honor G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden.

During a match for the IWGP Heavyweight and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, Amore and Cass attacked the Briscoe Brothers at ringside but were pushed back when Bully Ray ran out and chased the two off. It did not appear to be a legitimate attack as no security guards rushed to stop either man during the brawl.

The two were eventually led out of the arena by security, but not before flipping off the crowd.

The wrestling news site Voices of Wrestling claimed to have a source with Ring of Honor that clarified the entire incident was a work, even though the broadcast didn’t show the attack during the match.

“Just got a text,” the site’s Twitter account wrote. “100% work. Was told the upper level office pushed for it despite booking team being largely against it.”

The two main events of G1 Supercard saw Matt Taven win a triple threat ladder match to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion and Kazuchika Okada defeat Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

While the Enzo & Cass interference didn’t directly affect any match, the ramifications from the Hart attack were very real. The attacker was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief for tackling the former WWF Champion.

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring,” WWE wrote in an official statement regarding the attack. “The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

Natalya, who was standing next to Hart when the attacker entered the ring, posted her own statement via Twitter.

“I’m so proud of my uncle [Bret Hart] tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys.”

