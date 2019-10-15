WWE Fans Shocked by Eric Bischoff’s Sudden Departure as SmackDown Executive Director

WWE broke the news via press release on Tuesday that, just a few months after he was hired for the position and brought back to the company, Eric Bischoff would no longer be the executive director of Friday Night SmackDown. The company did not specify if Bischoff was gone from the company, though it did announce that Bruce Prichard would be taking over the role. Bischoff had only appeared on television once since his rehiring, and the extent of his involvement backstage with the creative team had mostly been kept under wraps in the months since the announcement.

And yet fans were genuinely shocked to see the former WCW president lose his role so quickly. Check out some of the fan reactions to the news below.

SmackDown will take place this Friday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

People Love Simpsons Gifs

Per WWE, Eric Bischoff has been replaced as Executive Director of #SmackDown by Bruce Prichard. That was fast. pic.twitter.com/87DKx68k3f — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) October 15, 2019

Eric Bischoff’s most recent WWE tenure. pic.twitter.com/XaCSpp3qnQ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 15, 2019

I’m Not Sure That’s How It Happened…

Bischoff: There’s a new sheriff in town

Fox exec: Someone told us having the draft room would be a good idea

Prichard: (points at Bischoff) – he did it! all him!

Bischoff: Well uh I was adv-#smackdown pic.twitter.com/Gpwe9jLWTf — hehateme2012 (@hehateme2012) October 15, 2019

History Repeats Itself

Sooo Eric Bischoff lasted long…. pic.twitter.com/duT2XWyZil — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) October 15, 2019

That Speculation Has Already Started

bischoff showing up to AEW to recycle his WCW storylines pic.twitter.com/ypIlaEJonj — gio (@WalkWithGio) October 15, 2019

All Hail

Bischoff not taking King Corbin with the first round is a fireable offense, bro — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) October 15, 2019

Now There’s an Idea!

Conrad’s next podcast 15 weeks and 5 days with Eric Bischoff — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) October 15, 2019

Let’s Ask Oney Lorcan…