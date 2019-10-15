WWE

WWE Fans Shocked by Eric Bischoff’s Sudden Departure as SmackDown Executive Director

WWE broke the news via press release on Tuesday that, just a few months after he was hired for the

By

WWE broke the news via press release on Tuesday that, just a few months after he was hired for the position and brought back to the company, Eric Bischoff would no longer be the executive director of Friday Night SmackDown. The company did not specify if Bischoff was gone from the company, though it did announce that Bruce Prichard would be taking over the role. Bischoff had only appeared on television once since his rehiring, and the extent of his involvement backstage with the creative team had mostly been kept under wraps in the months since the announcement.

And yet fans were genuinely shocked to see the former WCW president lose his role so quickly. Check out some of the fan reactions to the news below.

SmackDown will take place this Friday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

