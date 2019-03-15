Eric Bischoff Says Raw Women’s Championship Should Main Event WrestleMania 35

We’re three weeks away from WrestleMania 35 and no one knows which match will close out WWE’s mega show. But former WCW boss Eric Bischoff says that hallowed spot belongs to the Raw Women’s Championship.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked if Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair’s Triple Threat match was WWE best option for WM35’s main event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I do. Everybody knows that has ever worked with me, I like a simple formula. A good woman and a bad woman. I like antagonists and protagonists. I like clear definitions and a story that is compelling with stakes involved,” he said.

But Bischoff qualified his opinion, saying he wish WWE kept a singles match between Rousey and Lynch. However, Bischoff knows that Flair is irrefutably one of WWE’s best talents and her presence is well-understood.

“I would prefer to see it main event with Ronda and Becky, but if you’re going to have a triple threat then there is nobody better than Charlotte to be in there,” said Bischoff.

The only competition the women face as ‘Mania’s last act is Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar. However, it’d be a surprise to see WWE choose the Universal Championship over the women. While Lesnar and Rollins are great, the story between Lynch, Flair, and Rousey has been bubbling since SummerSlam —typically being the best part of Raw or SmackDown.

However, in a recent interview with The National, Stephanie McMahon acted like WWE has yet to make the official decision.

“It would mean more to me then I could describe for our women to be the main event at WrestleMania. Charlotte, Ronda, and Becky could do it this year. There is so much momentum behind the story. They are so incredibly talented. I know they would deliver. But what I will say is that I hope it is the first of many,” she said.

We’ll likely know who gets the spot within a week or two, but with Rousey’s heel turn, Lynch’s momentum and Flair being Flair, WWE likely made their decision weeks ago. Barring something crazy between Lesnar and Rollins, that story won’t have developed enough for them to leapfrog the women. For someone like Rollins, it’s as simple as wrong place wrong time as any other year, if not for an explosion of women’s wrestling, he’d likely be getting his WrestleMania coronation a la Roman Reigns. While Rollins will still get his moment, this year belongs to the women of WWE.