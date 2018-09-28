Evolution Reuniting at WWE’s SmackDown 1000

If Raw 25 is the working precedent, then SmackDown 1000 has to be a huge show. While little is still known about the October 16 show, we now know that Triple H, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista, and Randy Orton will reunite as Evolution for the first time since 2007.
Evolution—sans Flair—battled The Shield in 2014, this will be the first time we’ll see Bautista on WWE programming since June of that year. Just last week it looked like The Animal would miss the show despite it being in his hometown of Washington D.C. However worry not, WWE Universe, Bautista will be there, and could possibly set up his own return to singles competition.
Here’s WWE’s press release on Evolution’s big return:
The band is back together.
At SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Evolution reunites – Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will be in Washington, D.C. for the historic event.
Evolution is comprised of some of the most successful Superstars in history – there are 49 world championship reigns between the four members, who ran roughshod through WWE from 2002 to 2005, then rode again for a vicious rivalry with The Shield in 2014.
What does Evolution have in store as they make their first-ever appearance on the blue brand during this groundbreaking night? Find out during SmackDown’s 1000th episode, Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7 C on USA Network!