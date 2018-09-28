Evolution Reuniting at WWE’s SmackDown 1000

If Raw 25 is the working precedent, then SmackDown 1000 has to be a huge show. While little is still known about the October 16 show, we now know that Triple H, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista, and Randy Orton will reunite as Evolution for the first time since 2007.

Evolution—sans Flair—battled The Shield in 2014, this will be the first time we’ll see Bautista on WWE programming since June of that year. Just last week it looked like The Animal would miss the show despite it being in his hometown of Washington D.C. However worry not, WWE Universe, Bautista will be there, and could possibly set up his own return to singles competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s WWE’s press release on Evolution’s big return: