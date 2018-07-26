WWE Announces First-Ever All-Women Pay-Per-View ‘Evolution’

The women of WWE continue to blaze into uncharted territory — on October they’ll have their own pay-per-view
With Vince McMahon and Triple H standing behind her, Stephanie McMahon announced that Evolution will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. WWE will use 50 women to fill out to the expansive card.
Tonight on @WWE #Raw @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon and @TripleH announced the first ever all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view. #Evolution, will take place Sunday, October 28, 7 pm ET from NYCB LIVE, home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York & stream live on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yYnzTFOwgx— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 24, 2018
On top of the history-making moment, WWE shared a few details for this big night. The Raw Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship will all be fenced. In addition, the Mae Young Classic finals will also be on the card.
History is made! @StephMcMahon has announced on #RAW that the first-ever ALL WOMEN’S Pay-Per-View will take place on October 28th! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/5tNOziwYkR— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018
In a few short years, women’s wrestling has stormed to the front of WWE. Landing their own pay-per-view is an accomplishment that cannot be overstated, however, it has us wondering what else there is to come. There has been no shortage of rumors surrounding a Women’s Tage Team championship, the same goes for women main eventing WrestleMania 35. But how far can they go? Is a women-exclusive promotion something to aim for?
It’s impossible to know, so e mya as well enjoys the ride. Evolution should be packed with intrigue. Even more, it looks like WWE is ready to make it an annual event. They released this statement soon after the announcement was made on Raw.
On Monday Night Raw, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the formation of WWE Evolution, a groundbreaking all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.
The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018
Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more