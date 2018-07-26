WWE Announces First-Ever All-Women Pay-Per-View ‘Evolution’

The women of WWE continue to blaze into uncharted territory — on October they’ll have their own pay-per-view

With Vince McMahon and Triple H standing behind her, Stephanie McMahon announced that Evolution will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. WWE will use 50 women to fill out to the expansive card.

On top of the history-making moment, WWE shared a few details for this big night. The Raw Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship will all be fenced. In addition, the Mae Young Classic finals will also be on the card.

In a few short years, women’s wrestling has stormed to the front of WWE. Landing their own pay-per-view is an accomplishment that cannot be overstated, however, it has us wondering what else there is to come. There has been no shortage of rumors surrounding a Women’s Tage Team championship, the same goes for women main eventing WrestleMania 35. But how far can they go? Is a women-exclusive promotion something to aim for?

It’s impossible to know, so e mya as well enjoys the ride. Evolution should be packed with intrigue. Even more, it looks like WWE is ready to make it an annual event. They released this statement soon after the announcement was made on Raw.