Trish Stratus and Lita Returning to WWE for ‘Evolution’

WWE will feature over 50 women for the October 28 Evolution event and two of them will be Trish Stratus and Lita.

What they’ll actually be doing, but the pair of Hall of Famers will be in Long Island for the historic night. However, their boots couldn’t have collected too much dust as the last time we saw them was during Royal Rumble entries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmed their participation along with a load of other details.

On Monday Night Raw, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the formation of WWE Evolution, a groundbreaking all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018 Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.

This story is developing…