Fan Video Shows Moment Where Becky Lynch Was Injured During WWE Raw

Becky Lynch closed out this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw with blood streaming down her face as she led SmackDown Live‘s attack against the Raw women’s roster.

On Tuesday Fightful.com broke the news that Lynch had suffered a concussion and potential broken nose during the brawl that accidentally busted her open. Now a new video from a fan inside the arena at the Sprint Center shows the moment where Lynch was injured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Is How Becky Lynch Was Busted Open! pic.twitter.com/VVPesOawYz — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) November 13, 2018

The clip shows Lynch brawling with Raw wrestler Nia Jax, who caught Lynch across the face with a right-hand punch.

Lynch played off the injury on social media, calling the blood her “Irish war paint.” She then went right back to calling out Ronda Rousey.

“When you’re babbling on about avocados, I’m main-eventing my show AND your show,” Lynch tweeted. “Did you hear that last night, Ronda? That’s the sound they make when The Man comes around.”

Meanwhile, Jax has stayed quiet on social media as the incident was clearly an accident. As a result of the injury Lynch’s champion vs. champion match with Rousey has reportedly been canceled, though WWE has not officially scrapped the match as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lynch closed out Raw by attacking Rousey backstage and locking her inside her Disarmer armbar. She then made her way out to the ring and jumped the Raw women’s Survivor Series team along with Team SmackDown, leading to a locker room-clearing brawl between both brands.

Sunday’s Survivor Series in Los Angeles will feature a number of matches that pit Raw stars against SmackDown Live wrestlers. The champion vs. champion matches include WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Raw Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

Three traditional elimination Survivor Series matches will also take place. The men’s five-on-five match will see Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley from Raw face The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe.

As a special wrinkle to the match, Stephanie McMahon made a deal on Monday with Strowman that if Team Raw wins, he can have both a Universal Championship rematch with Brock Lesnar as well as a one-on-one bout with Baron Corbin in a match of his choosing.