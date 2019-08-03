Fandango Returns To The Ring For The First Time In 13 Months

For the first time in over one year, Fandango competed in a WWE ring on Thursday night.

This comes the day after WWE NXT television this week saw Fandango return, helping his former WWE tag team partner Tyler Breeze after he was attacked (three on one) by the Forgotten Sons. It turns out that return is going to lead to some in-ring matches.

Fandango suffered a labrum tear last summer and had been out of action ever since. His return match on Thursday evening was at an NXT house show event in St. Petersburg, Florida alongside Tyler Breeze in a tag team match. It was the in-ring reunion of the tag team known as Breezango or the Fashion Police.

The WWE NXT Instagram account posted a video with Breeze and Fandango talking about his return to the ring in St. Petersburg.

WWE has posted a video of Fandango talking with Cathy Kelley about his return on NXT television earlier this week (which was actually taped back in June).

Following his television return, Breeze asked Fandango backstage where he had been.

“Breezy, I was in too deep, man. I was in too deep. See, we were so concerned with policing everyone else and their fashion sense, we haven’t been policing ourselves. We haven’t been policing ourselves. Our fashion sense is a little wack,” Fandango said.

Fandango went on to say the tag team needs a makeover, referring to them as Breezango Re-imagined.

