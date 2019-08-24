Fenix Injury Update: AEW Star Set To Wrestle Again Tonight

Just hours after it was announced that Jon Moxley would have to pull-out of next weekend’s AEW All Out event due to injury, there was another injury scare that had fans worrying about the status of another top match advertised for All Out.

Rey Fenix, one half of the Lucha Brothers tag team (with Pentagon Jr.), was wrestling in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for Big Time Wrestling on Friday night. Fenix and Pentagon Jr. faced off against Teddy Hart and Juventud Guerrera at the event. Following a superkick to Hart, Fenix went to lift Guerrera and collapsed to the mat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He was helped to the back and the match was quickly ended. Afterward, Fenix was able to walk around lightly on his leg and had hoped it was just a sprain. Late Friday night, Taya Valkayrie posted on her Twitter page that Fenix “is going to be ok,” ending fears that the Lucha Brothers ladder match against the Young Bucks at All Out would be cancelled due to the injury.

Big Time Wrestling provided another update on Saturday afternoon via their Facebook page, announcing that not only is Fenix okay, he will be wrestling tonight (Saturday) in an advertised match for the promotion in Enfield, Connecticut.

The statement is as follows:

1. Scott Steiner is the new heavyweight champion, having won it in front of 1600+ in Pawtucket.

2. We are happy to announce Rey Fenix will be WRESTLING as schedule tonight in Enfield, CT.

3. He never had a broken leg or anything close to it.

4. Wrestling “reporters” should report on our great shows, high attendance, and fan experience rather than waiting for a story and reporting it with absolutely no verification. See you in Enfield and as always thank you to our fans for the continued support!

It’s great to see that the injury isn’t as severe as it appeared to those live in attendance on Friday night.