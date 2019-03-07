‘Fighting with My Family’ Director Stephen Merchant Praises The Rock

Fighting with My Family is the number one movie in the UK and the team behind the film cannot stop praising each other. At the end of last month, the movie’s director, Stephen Merchant, took to Twitter to compliment the film’s producer, Dwayne Johnson, and yesterday The Rock responded.

Here’s why @TheRock is the biggest movie star on the planet and an amazing collaborator. No studio boss/contractual obligation made him surprise fans after screening of @FightingWMyFam. He has busiest schedule in world but still finds time to put, as he says, “audience first”. //t.co/A1RkG2qaQh — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) February 26, 2019

“Here’s why @TheRock is the biggest movie star on the planet and an amazing collaborator. No studio boss/contractual obligation made him surprise fans after screening of @FightingWMyFam. He has busiest schedule in world but still finds time to put, as he says, ‘audience first’,” Merchant wrote.

The Rock has surprised audiences in person and has even FaceTimed into screenings of the biopic.

Yesterday, Johnson shared the tweet on Instagram with his own added words about the importance of audiences.

“Mahalo @stephenmerchant for the very kind words. I do have the busiest schedule, but ‘audience first’ is my DNA and our @sevenbucksprod ethos. I have one boss – the audience – and my obligation is to always do my best to take care of them. Plus, I knew if I surprised fans I could get free hot dogs,” Johnson shared.

Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, independently produced the wrestling biopic, which includes cameo appearances by Johnson as himself, so it’s no surprise the star is heavily involved in making sure the movie is a success.

Fighting with my Family is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. The film tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn.

Recently, Merchant and Johnson made a fun video together while promoting the film, which included a hypothetical action movie fight between the two men.

In addition to his involvement in the new wresting movie, Johnson just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

You can catch Merchant next in Jojo Rabbit, the upcoming film from Thor: Raganrok director, Taika Waititi.

Fighting with My Family is now playing in select theaters.

