Finn Balor Talks NXT Return, Being Unhappy on RAW and SmackDown

Finn Balor’s return to WWE NXT has been one of the most exciting stories since the brand started up on the USA Network in early October.

Balor, who was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, had been languishing on the RAW and SmackDown rosters for several years. Always someone with a large fan following, you didn’t have to look hard on social media to find fans complaining about the way in which WWE was booking the former leader of the Bullet Club.

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ new podcast, After The Bell, Balor discussed moving back to NXT and why he was unhappy as part of the RAW and SmackDown roster. He placed some of the blame on himself for not turning down poor ideas from the writing team.

“I wasn’t happy where I was at with Raw and SmackDown,” Balor explained. “I had a conversation with [Triple H], we pinged some ideas, and back and forth, I took some time off, and came back with NXT. People gauge success differently. Not everyone can be champ. I was having a great time on Raw. Sometimes, you have to make the best of what you’re given and I feel like I always made the best of anything I was given. I don’t think there was anything that was a failure. Maybe, I’m guilty of not being a squeaky wheel sometimes with regards to ‘Hey, I don’t want to do that.’ I’ll hold my hand up and say I’m guilty of going, ‘Okay, yup, no problem. Whatever you guys want. I’m a team player.’ I think that probably affected my performances and maybe my creativity, not believing what I was doing out there. With the time off, I kind of reset, and I feel like I’m not playing ball, and I’m gonna do whatever I want to do. I value myself a little more as a performer.”

[H/T to Fightful for the transcripton.]