Finn Balor Reveals Why It Was the Right Decision to Return to NXT

Since returning to NXT, Finn Balor has reminded fans of what made him so special in the first place, delivering several stellar matches, including his phenomenal match at TakeOver 31 with Kyle O'Reilly. The pair delivered again at New Year's Evil, and fans are excited to see Balor finally take on Karrion Kross now that he's back from injury. In a new interview with Digital Spy, Balor explains why it was ultimately the right decision to return to the black and gold brand and what opportunities it opened up.

"You can make a lot of decisions in this business that you regret but I feel like the thing that affirms that I made the right decision is the different talent I've gotten to work with since I've been in NXT, people I've never worked with before in the past," Balor said.

Balor was energized by the talent he hadn't had a chance to work with yet in NXT, and that continues to fuel his recent run.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, all these guys – it was the first time I'd ever wrestled them – and then pushing myself in the ring against Adam Cole, who's someone I had very rare interactions with and more recently with Kyle (O'Reilly)," Balor said.

"(Going to NXT has) helped me push myself to the limit and take myself out of the comfort zone that I was in on Raw and SmackDown and really kind of challenge myself in the ring," Balor said. "So that's definitely been the kind of thing that affirms I've made the right decision to come back to NXT."

Balor took a break from WWE in 2019, and he used the time away from the ring to reevaluate some things.

"I hadn't really taken a moment to recognise certain achievements or certain goals that I reached," Balor said. "So that time away definitely helped me kind of evaluate where I was, not only in my career but in life, and it helped me come back with more of an appreciative look on what I was doing in the ring."

