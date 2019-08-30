Finn Balor Shares New Wedding Photos

Finn Balor hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss at SummerSlam against Bray Wyatt. Early into his time off, speculation began popping up that he and girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez had gotten married when he uploaded a photo of what appeared to be a private ceremony to his Instagram page.

All of that speculation was wiped away on Thursday when the former WWE Universal Champion posted new photos from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram

Balor and Rodriguez, a reporter for Fox Sports, first went public with their relationship back in June. The Irishman spilled the beans during a Fox Sports broadcast while doing an interview with her (and seeming slightly inebriated)

“I think the big question is, on everyone lips, is [are] Finn Balor and [Veronica Rodriguez] actually dating for a long time, is that true?” Balor said at one point.

“Yeah it’s true, for a long time actually,” she responded.

“So it doesn’t really matter who wins tonight in the Champions League” I think that I’ve already won in life,” he said, before kissing her on the side of her head.

Balor reportedly recently asked for two months of from WWE’s touring schedule, so it’s likely we won’t see him back in a WWE for a little while.

Regardless, congratulations to the happy couple!